REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West Bengal

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The Bankura district network enhancement project covers 3069 villages, catering to a rural population of 28.3 lakh, Bharti Airtel said on Thursday.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel deploys additional sites in Bankura district to bolster network density.
  • Rural communities in Bankura district, including seven tehsils, to directly benefit from enhanced connectivity.
  • Airtel's Rural Enhancement Project spans across various districts in West Bengal.

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Bankura district to densify its network. The Bankura district network enhancement project covers 3069 villages, catering to a rural population of 28.3 lakh, Bharti Airtel said on Thursday.

Network Densification in Bankura

Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Bankura, Barjora, Vishnupur, Gangajalghati, Indus, Sonamukhi, and Raipur under the Bankura district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion aims to provide seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural areas of Bankura.




To expand coverage in rural villages, Airtel's Rural Enhancement Project (REP) covers across West Bengal, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur.

Airtel Coverage Across West Bengal

Under its Rural Enhancement Project nationally, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this initiative, Airtel stated that it has already expanded its network coverage across 37,661 villages, covering the entire state of West Bengal.

Furthermore, Airtel has bolstered its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities, supporting the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region. The company added that its network now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

