REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West Bengal



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Bankura district to densify its network. The Bankura district network enhancement project covers 3069 villages, catering to a rural population of 28.3 lakh, Bharti Airtel said on Thursday.

Network Densification in Bankura

Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Bankura, Barjora, Vishnupur, Gangajalghati, Indus, Sonamukhi, and Raipur under the Bankura district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion aims to provide seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural areas of Bankura.









Also Read: REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Kollam District of Kerala

To expand coverage in rural villages, Airtel's Rural Enhancement Project (REP) covers across West Bengal, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur.

Airtel Coverage Across West Bengal

Under its Rural Enhancement Project nationally, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. As part of this initiative, Airtel stated that it has already expanded its network coverage across 37,661 villages, covering the entire state of West Bengal.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Jharkhand Under USOF

Furthermore, Airtel has bolstered its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities, supporting the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region. The company added that its network now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.