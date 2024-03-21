OPPO Finds Solution for Indian Consumers Facing Mobile Network Issues

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, has claimed to improve the mobile network experience for consumers with its proprietary technology called LinkBoost. Currently available in only the Reno11 series and the F25 Pro 5G smartphone, LinkBoost tackles the issue of weak network signals and provides smooth and stable connections.









Many Indians face mobile network issues such as call drops, weak reception, and more. In its survey, OPPO found that the issues arise because of poor network infra, widespread weak signals, and a large proportion of abnormal network cells. The LinkBoost was developed to tackle this issue.

What is OPPO LinkBoost and How Does it Work?

OPPO said that its F25 Pro 5G delivers up to 100% faster transmission power and 58.5% stronger reception with the LinkBoost tech, while the Reno11 series delivers up to 73% faster transmission and 17% stronger reception compared to smartphones without LinkBoost.

LinkBoost adopts a 360-degree surround antenna design and optimises cellular frequency bands to improve the signal transmission power and reception capabilities. LinkBoost will understand when a user steps into an elevator and will quickly switch to the most potential network cell to ensure stable connectivity.

Further, the technology will improve antenna radiation efficiency and optimise signal strength via intelligent antenna tuning tech. Consumers will get a much better mobile network experience with a smartphone having LinkBoost tech than a smartphone that doesn't (even when they are powered by the same chipset).

OPPO tested the technology and found that WhatsApp video call recovery (moving in and out of a weak signal area), showed an improvement of up to 80% compared to devices with the same chipset. Also, there's up to 24.6% fewer call drops in weak signal areas such as basements and underground garages in comparison to devices with the same chipset.