OnePlus 12R Arrives in New Memory Variant in India, Nord CE 4 Price Leaks: See Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

OnePlus 12R, a new smartphone from OnePlus, launched earlier this year, will now be available in a new memory variant for consumers. The OnePlus 12R launched in two variants to start with - 8GB+128GB for Rs 39,999 and 16GB+256GB for 45,999. Then, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact was launched for Rs 49,999 (16GB+256GB).




Now, OnePlus has announced the OnePlus 12R in a new 8GB+128GB variant. It is already available in the Indian market and users can purchase it from the official OnePlus store along with other channels where the device is available. Let's check the price.

OnePlus 12R New Variant Price

The new variant of the OnePlus 12R comes with 8GB+256GB for Rs 42,999. It is available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colours. It will be a good option for consumers looking for more internal storage without having to spend for a higher RAM variant. The specifications of the OnePlus 12R's new variant are the same as the regular OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price Leaked

OnePlus is launching a new smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 4 on April 1, 2024. It will be powerd by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Soc and will feature support for 100W fast-charging. The device will run on Android 14 based OxygenOS 14 out of the box.

The price for the upcoming Nord CE 4 has leaked. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Nord CE 4 could be priced at Rs 26,999 or Rs 27,999. This pricing is for the 8GB+256GB storage. There will likely be a more affordable base variant with 128GB storage.

The device will launch on April 1, 2024, at 6:30 PM in India. You can catch the livestreaming on YouTube or just stay tuned to TelecomTalk to catch up with the latest updates around the device and other technologies.

