OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Protection Package Now Available for Rs 269

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G protection package will bring users a guaranteed 12-month screen protection plan worth Rs 1699 and a free OnePlus Nord CE 4 case. Along with that, there will be more exclusive benefits. 

Highlights

  • OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has just released a protection package for its upcoming smartphone - OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G.
  • The smartphone will launch in India on April 1, 2024.
  • Through the OnePlus store or the official website of OnePlus, interested users can purchase the protection package for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G.

oneplus nord ce 4 5g protection package

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has just released a protection package for its upcoming smartphone - OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The smartphone will launch in India on April 1, 2024. For now, through the OnePlus store or the official website of OnePlus, interested users can purchase the protection package for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The price of the protection package is Rs 269, but the benefits that it will bundle for the users will be plenty more in value. Let's check them out.




OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Protection Package Details

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G protection package will bring users a guaranteed 12-month screen protection plan worth Rs 1699 and a free OnePlus Nord CE 4 case. Along with that, there will be more exclusive benefits.

You can exchange your old device against the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. After the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, users will be eligible to get a coupon of up to Rs 1200 on audio products sold by OnePlus. Lastly, there will be a 3 months free warranty plan that users can claim after the purchase of the device.

So what's confirmed about the device so far?

Well, it is going to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It will come in two colour options - Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. More details about the battery and display of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G should be out in the coming days. The device is likely going to be priced in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000.

Later in the year, we can also expect OnePlus to launch a OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and a classic OnePlus Nord 4.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

