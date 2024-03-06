OnePlus Nord 4 is Expected to Go Official Soon

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 4 after the launch of its OnePlus 12 series globally in January 2024. The device is codenamed Audi. It is expected to be the rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V, which is likely to launch in China later this month.

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord 4, the next likely smartphone from OnePlus, is expected to go official soon.
  • The OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in 2023, and it will soon be succeeded by the OnePlus Nord 4.
  • Inside the OnePlus Nord 3 was a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

oneplus nord 4 is expected to go

OnePlus Nord 4, the next likely smartphone from OnePlus, is expected to go official soon. It will stay consistent with OnePlus's strategy to continue with a new Nord series device every year to give something to users in the semi-premium range as well. The OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in 2023, and it will soon be succeeded by the OnePlus Nord 4. Inside the OnePlus Nord 3 was a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus sticks with a MediaTek Dimensity flagship chip for its Nord devices in 2024.




A popular tipster Max Jambor that OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 4 after the launch of its OnePlus 12 series globally in January 2024. The device is codenamed Audi. It is expected to be the rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V, which is likely to launch in China later this month. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen3.

What's interesting to note here is that Qualcomm has not announced this chip officially yet. Thus, this development could be just a rumour at the end of the day. The basic things that the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to come with is a 120Hz refresh rate display with support for 1.5K resolution. It is likely going to feature a 5000mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging.

The device will come with up to 16GB of RAM. There's likely going to be a dual-rear camera setup with an LED flash. But here's the catch, the OnePlus Nord 4 might not be called the OnePlus Nord 4 at all. Just like OnePlus did with its regular OnePlus flagship phone series, the company can skip the number 4. They might just name the device the OnePlus 5 as the number 4 is considered unlucky in China.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

