LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

LAVA Blaze Curve 5G, a new smartphone from LAVA has just launched in India. The device features a large 5000mAh battery and is promised three years of software updates, which include upgrades to Android 14 and Android 15 (wish it ran on Android 14 out of the box). The device has been made super affordable for consumers. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip, which is also present in other phones in the price range of Rs 20000 to Rs 30000. But the LAVA Blaze Curve 5G is way more affordable than you will realise. Let's jump straight to the price and then shift to the specifications.









LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Price in India

LAVA Blaze Curve 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant while the Rs 18,999 variant comes with 8GB 0f RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will be available in the market starting March 11, 2024. You can get it from Amazon or Lava's website.

LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Specifications in India

LAVA Blaze Curve 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The special thing about the display of this device is that it is curved and will deliver an immersive experience to the consumers. The max brightness this device supports 500nits typical and 800nits under sunlight. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC coupled with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device features a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. It will be available in two colours - Iron Glass and Viridian Glass.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. It will support dual-SIM 5G.