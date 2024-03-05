Oi Fibra Activates 1.1 Million New Accesses Exceeding 300 Mbps in 2023

The company activated 1.1 million new fiber accesses exceeding 300 Mbps, accounting for 40 percent of total activations across the country.

Highlights

  • The company outpaced competitors by approximately 30 percent and claimed the lead in fiber access in 121 municipalities.
  • Oi Fibra expanded its offerings nationwide, catering to demanding customers with reduced prices on high-speed internet packages.
  • Utilizing FTTH technology, Oi Fibra's fiber internet service now serves over 4 million customers.

Oi Fibra Tops Fiber Internet Activations With Over 300 Mbps Speeds in 2023
Brazilian fibre internet provider Oi Fibra said it has closed the year 2023 by activating the highest number of new fiber optic internet access connections at high speeds among major operators in the country. The company activated 1.1 million new fiber accesses exceeding 300 Mbps, accounting for 40 percent of total activations across the country, according to Anatel.

Fibre Activations

Oi Fibra emphasized that this achievement marked a significant lead over competitors, with its performance outpacing the second-ranked operator by approximately 30 percent and more than doubling that of the third. The company also claimed the lead in fiber access in 121 municipalities, totalling 3.3 million accesses exceeding 300 Mbps.

"The good performance of Oi Fibra, especially at very high speeds, above 300 Mbps, reinforces the company's goal of offering the best internet and having the most satisfied customers in the market," said Oi Fibra.

Expanded Offerings

Earlier this year, Oi expanded its offerings to cater to demanding customers by extending its Oi Fibra X product to 88 cities nationwide. Reportedly, the company also reduced prices on high-speed internet packages - Oi Fibra X and Oi Fibra X Premium - while maintaining benefits such as access to the Globoplay streaming service.

FTTH Technology

Oi Fibra's fiber internet service, which utilizes FTTH (Fiber To The Home) technology, where the fiber reaches the router inside the customer's house or company, serves over 4 million customers. Oi reported that by the end of 2023, it had 4.2 million fiber optic internet customers, with coverage extending across 296 municipalities nationwide.

