Novos Fiber Partners With Smartoptics for Fiber Rollout in Texas

Reported by Yashika Goel

Novos Fiber collaborates with Smartoptics to optimise fiber utilisation for high-speed internet delivery across Texas, starting with a major deployment in Arlington.

Highlights

  • Novos Fiber and Smartoptics join forces to maximise fiber infrastructure efficiency.
  • Cutting-edge technologies to illuminate new dark fiber, beginning with Arlington.
  • Commitment to innovation and cost-efficiency for equitable internet access.

Texas ISP Novos Fiber has partnered with Norway's Smartoptics, a provider of optical network solutions, to help with its rollout of fiber networks in Texas. This collaboration aims to maximise fiber utilisation, and the Smartoptics solution helps the ISP deliver affordable high-speed internet to Texas communities, according to an official release this month.

Smartoptics Solution

Smartoptics' open line systems, 400G optics, and muxponders were selected as the most cost-efficient way to light up new dark fiber, with the first major fiber deployment in the vicinity of Arlington, Texas.




Also Read: Novos Fiber Expands FTTH Services to McKinney, Texas

Commenting on the Rollout Novos Fiber said, "Despite much funding earmarked for high-speed broadband in the US, we see that many communities are still underserved. Novos Fiber is on a mission to change that, which means not just building fiber networks the same old way."

"We must be innovative and always find the most effective and cost-efficient ways of delivering connectivity. Smartoptics shares these values, so we teamed up, leveraging open and flexible solutions to maximise fiber utilisation,” Novos added.

Smartoptics said the Arlington deployment utilises a fully redundant architecture and spans distances over 100 km. Novos Fiber will also benefit from the flexibility to add alien wavelengths at no additional cost with open line systems and run multiple low-cost 100G links on a single dark fiber pair with the DCP-404 muxponder.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

