Novos Fiber Expands FTTH Services to McKinney, Texas

Novos Fiber is extending its fiber internet services to McKinney, Texas, following a successful launch in Arlington.

Highlights

  • Novos Fiber announces its expansion into McKinney, Texas, with a USD 20 million investment
  • The company plans to invest an additional USD 25 million in Arlington, Texas, where it already serves customers.
  • Construction of the fiber network is underway, with Phase 1 services expected to be available by the end of February.

Novos Fiber has announced its entry into its second market, McKinney, Texas, under a USD 20 million investment. This announcement comes after the Dallas-headquartered fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) company, backed by InLight Capital, launched services in Arlington, Texas. The company said it will invest a further USD 25 million in Arlington, where it already has live customers on its fiber network.

Also Read: NBI Reports Over 217,000 Premises Passed Across Ireland




Construction Progress and Service Expansion

Novos Fiber said the construction of the fiber network began several months ago, and the company expects to offer services to Phase 1 residents by the end of February, with additional communities being added over the coming weeks and months.

"We're delighted to be building in McKinney," Novos Fiber said. "It's tremendously humbling to hear residents thanking the team for bringing choice to their neighborhood."

Reportedly, the internet service provider (ISP) currently offers three different fiber optic internet plans: a 300 Mbps tier priced at USD 59.99, a 1-gig tier at USD 79.99, and 2.5-gig speeds at USD 114.99.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 to Create Fixed Network Company NetCo for UK Fibre Expansion

Focus on Customer Experience

Founded in 2022, the Texas-based fiber-optic company announced Arlington as its first Active Market in November 2023. At the time of the announcement, the company stated its plans to bring high-speed internet to families and small businesses across Texas and beyond. Novos Fiber's offerings provide both wholesale and retail fiber internet services.

