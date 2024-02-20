NEC Launches New User Plane Function Product for the Beyond 5G, 6G Era



Japan's NEC announced today that it will launch a new user plane function (UPF) product for telecom operators, featuring an enhanced built-in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) function that enables networks to inspect and process large volumes of user data traffic in 5G Core networks. This supports data plane objectives in the beyond 5G/6G era.

According to NEC, in the beyond 5G/6G era, the application of mobile networks will expand to include the Internet of Things (IoT), devices, smart cities, and industries, leading to a diversification of service-level agreements. With such a wide variety of SLAs, network compliance requires telecom operators to grasp communication quality and reflect analysis results on the network side.

Enhanced DPI Functionality

NEC states that the new UPF offers an array of advanced features, including an enhanced Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) function for the visualization of communication quality and traffic data collection. This functionality enables telecom operators to promptly assess and optimize network performance, ensuring low latency, high reliability, and stable throughput, even in the face of diverse service-level agreements (SLAs).

Seamless Integration with External Analyzers

The UPF features an interface for seamless integration with external analyzers, enabling rapid data analysis for network optimization. Reportedly, this functionality empowers operators to detect and preempt connectivity issues, ensuring the delivery of SLA-guaranteed mobile networks with an enhanced user experience.

Multi-Platform Compatibility

Anticipating the evolving connectivity landscape of the beyond 5G/6G era, including the sea, sky, and space, NEC's UPF product supports multi-platform compatibility. NEC states that by enabling packet processing independent of specific platforms, operators can deploy servers closer to customers and leverage public clouds, thereby streamlining network deployment, accelerating service delivery, and maximizing revenue potential.

Scheduled for release in April 2024, NEC's solution promises to redefine network performance and user experience standards for the foreseeable future.