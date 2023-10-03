NEC Announces Completion of Patara-2 Submarine Cable System for Telkom Indonesia



NEC Corporation announced yesterday that the Patara-2 submarine cable system, owned by Telkom Indonesia, the digital telco in Indonesia, is now complete and operational. This system connects multiple islands across Indonesia.

Enhanced Connectivity Across Indonesia

NEC Corporation highlighted that the Patara-2 is a 100 Gigabit per second (Gbps) x 80 wavelengths (wl) x 2 fibre pairs (fp) optical fibre submarine cable system measuring approximately 1,200 kilometres. In addition to the existing Sulawesi Maluku Papua Cable System (SMPCS) and others provided by NEC in India, this new cable system is said to enhance connectivity among the cities of Waisai, Manokwari, and Supiori.

Reliable Communications for North Papua

"Both the Patara-2 and SMPCS cable systems enable the network in the north of Papua to have a redundant configuration, providing highly reliable communications in Papua," said Telkom Indonesia.

NEC's Commitment to Indonesian Connectivity

"NEC, in cooperation with NEC Indonesia, is honoured to provide advanced connectivity among Indonesian cities, and has been involved in a variety of submarine cable projects for Telkom since 1991, including IGG and SMPCS. We have laid more than 10 submarine cable systems in the region and are proud to continue contributing to the expansion of Indonesia's connectivity," said Submarine Network Division, NEC Corporation.

NEC Cable Infrastructure

In its press release, NEC noted that it has built more than 400,000 km of cable, spanning the Earth nearly 10 times. NEC subsidiary, OCC Corporation, manufactures optical submarine cables capable of withstanding water pressures at ocean depths beyond 8,000 meters.

Telin NeXt Gen Platform

Earlier in September, Telin, a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom), unveiled the Telin NeXt Gen Platform (TNeX), a new digital platform enabling businesses to connect their data centres across the globe.

Global Presence and Connectivity

Telin's global infrastructure connects existing data centres in Indonesia to the world through a submarine cable system. Currently, Telin operates a submarine cable system spanning over 250,140 kilometres, serving as a crucial network of underwater internet cables that facilitate the seamless flow of data between data centres worldwide.

Furthermore, Telin operates 58 Points of Presence, 10 global offices, and over 19 Tier 2 to Tier 4 data centres in key locations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.