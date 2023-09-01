Telkom Indonesia Launches neuCentrIX Data Center in Bandar Lampung

Telkom Indonesia has launched its new data center, neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang in Sumatra. The data center is located in Bandar Lampung, the capital of Lampung province.

Highlights

  • The data center is built with the 3S quality criteria (Simple, Standard, and Secure).
  • The data center is open to all domestic and global digital players.
  • The data center is expected to boost the digital economy in Lampung province.

Telkom Indonesia is accelerating the expansion of data center services in Sumatra. The company announced the launch of its new data center, neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang, in a LinkedIn update. This data center is situated in Bandar Lampung, the capital of Lampung province.

neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang

According to the update, just a month after inaugurating neuCentrIX Palembang, the telecommunications giant has officially launched neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang. The inauguration ceremony took place on Wednesday, August 9th, with key Telkom Indonesia executives and special guests in attendance.

neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang is said to be designed with a maximum capacity of 80 racks and currently has 23 racks installed. Telkom Indonesia highlighted that the facility also houses four Internet Service Providers (ISPs), showcasing the enthusiastic response from the Lampung area to the presence of the fifth neuCentrIX in Sumatra.

Telkom Indonesia has established five data centers in the Sumatra region, located in the cities of Medan, Batam, Pekanbaru, Palembang, and now Tanjung Karang.

Data Center Built with 3S Quality Criteria

The data center is built by implementing the 3S quality criteria (Simple, Standard, and Secure). Telkom Indonesia has stated that, as a neutral data center, neuCentrIX welcomes both domestic and global digital players, creating opportunities for collaboration instead of competition in an era dominated by Over-The-Top (OTT) services.

The launch of neuCentrIX Tanjung Karang is set to play a pivotal role in bolstering digital infrastructure and services in the region.

