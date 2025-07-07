Vivo X200 FE, X Fold 5 to Launch in India on this Day

Vivo is soon goin to launch two new premium and powerful phones for the Indian market - X200 FE and X Fold 5. The Vivo X200 FE will be a trimmed down version of the Vivo X200. The Vivo X Fold 5 on the other hand is a thin foldable phone which packs a powerful processor and a large display for the users to experience. Both the phones will launch on the same day - July 14, 2025. It will be available in multiple platforms including Vivo India's website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The microsite of the phones have been made live already.









Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications

Vivo X200 FE is expected to come with a 6.31-inch display. The device is going be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor. It will be available with IP68 and IP69 certifications, most likely. Since it is a X200 series phone, the device is going to feature a ZEISS tuned camera system. The X200 FE is likely to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto cameara, and an 8MP wide-angle sensor.

The X Fold 5 is also going to feature a camera setup tuned by ZEISS. The rear camera setup in the X200 FE is likely going to feature a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera, a main 50MP ZEISS Ultra-Sensing VCS Bionic camera, and a third 50MP ultra-wide-angle JN1 camera sensor.

When it comes to pricing, the company hasn't hinted at anything. The Vivo X Fold 5 is likely going to be priced at Rs 1,39,999. The X200 FE is likely going to be priced at Rs 54,999 in India. With the launch offers, the price would become quite attractive for the X200 FE. Vivo is going to launch these devices just a week from now, so stay tuned for more details.