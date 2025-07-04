Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Price Goes Below Rs 30000

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G launched in India earlier in March. It is a powerful phone and one of the signature A series mid-range premium phones. The Galaxy A36 5G comes with support for Galaxy AI and supports features such as Circle to Search to make it easier for the users to search anything on the screen. One of the highlights of the Galaxy A36 5G was an all-new design language. Samsung said that the new A36 is one of the thinnest A series phones ever. Let's take a look at the price of the phone now compared to the launch and then specifications at the bottom.









Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G launched in India for Rs 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and now it is available for Rs 30,999 only (check here). Then there's a Rs 2,000 discount with SBI and HDFC Bank credit cards. Further, there's more discounts when users choose to exchange their old devices. With the bank discount, the price of the phone goes to Rs 28,999. This brings the price below than Rs 30,000.

There are more variants with higher memory and that would be slightly costlier, naturally.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Specifications in India

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is available in three colours - Black, Lavender, and White. It comes with aa 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with Vision Booster technology. There's a 50MP main camera at the rear with OIS support. The device has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top of the dislay. The phone is IP67 rated and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC with vapor chamber. The phone will get six OS upgrades in total and the phone also comes with Samsung Knox. The phone also packs a 5000mAh battery.