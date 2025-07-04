Chhattisgarh to Get 5000 New Mobile Towers in Tribal Areas

Chhattisgarh government has decided to ramp up connectivity in tribal areas including Bastar and Surguja regions. The government has directed its officials to install more than 5000 mobile towers in the area. This will be done in a phased manner with a pre-defined timeline, according to a PTI report.









The decision was taken by the Chief Minister of the state, Vishnu Deo Sai at a high level review meeting of the state's Electronics and Information Technology Department at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan. The chief minister has directed the officials to ramp up installation of mobile towers and fibre optic networks in the areas.

Digital connectivity in the rural and tribal areas will bridge the digital divide that exists in the country. The CM said, "In order to ensure governance that is efficient, transparent and accessible, it is essential to strengthen digital infrastructure across the state. Under e-District 2.0, the government will expand its current 85 online services and cover 250 more offline services soon under it, enabling citizens to access key schemes and facilities from home."

For improving the digital infrastructure, the CM also directed the officials to upgrade the State Data Centers to Tier-3 standards. The CM would definitely be focused on bringing digital connectivity to Chhattisgarh's tribal areas, and not because that is the central government's goal alone. But also as he is born and brought up in a village in the district Jashpur, a rural place in Chhattisgarh.