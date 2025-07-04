JioTele OS Debuts in India with Kodak 4K QLED TV

The best thing is that this new TV from Kodak is priced only at Rs 18,999. This means that it is affordable and can fit into almost every India's home. The Kodak QLED TV (KQ43JTV0010) comes with support for 4K resolution and offers vibrant visuals and deeper contrast.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, a leading telecom company in India, announced the JioTele OS earlier this year.
  • This operating system (OS) platform has now debuted in India with the new 43-inch QLED Smart TV from Kodak.
  • The JioTele OS is Reliance Jio's play to cater to customers in the home entertainment segment.

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom company in India, announced the JioTele OS earlier this year. This operating system (OS) platform has now debuted in India with the new 43-inch QLED Smart TV from Kodak. The JioTele OS is Reliance Jio's play to cater to customers in the home entertainment segment. Jio is already a part of millions of homes in India. With the JioTele OS, it will become an even integral part. The TV from Kodak is designed to deliver a high quality visual and audio experience to the users, while JioTele OS helps in enabling that in the software front. The TV is now available for purchase on Amazon.




The best thing is that this new TV from Kodak is priced only at Rs 18,999. This means that it is affordable and can fit into almost every India's home. The Kodak QLED TV (KQ43JTV0010) comes with support for 4K resolution and offers vibrant visuals and deeper contrast. One of the highlights of the TV is its bezel less frame. There's 2GB of RAM in the TV and 8GB of internal memory.

The JioTele OS also offers support for Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and more. There's also JioStore on the TV with which users can download over 200 applications. There are also AI-driven recommendations in the OS with over 300 free live TV channels access. Users can also play games on the TV directly with the JioGames platform.

This Kodak QLED TV packs 40W stereo speakers which are powered by the Dolby Digital Plus technology. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and three HDMI ports and two USB ports. You can get the TV now directly from Amazon and it comes with one year comprehensive warranty.

