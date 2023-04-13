Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series Powered by Google Launched in India

Xiaomi India, the leading Smart TV brand in the country, has introduced its latest range of top-of-the-line products across various categories at its flagship AIoT event, Smarter Living. The company unveiled the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, which offers industry-leading technology and best-in-class entertainment for consumers.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series Specifications

The new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series features 4K HDR technology, providing stunning clarity and astounding picture, bringing to life the most realistic colour and contrast just as the content creator intended. The series offers lifelike pictures with improved colours, contrast, saturation, and brightness across Wide Color Gamut, powered by Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology.

Read More - Xiaomi 13 Pro Indian Price Announced: Check Offers

To provide an immersive experience, the new line-up comes with a powerful 40-Watt speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology, enveloping users' senses in immersive sound and discovering new levels of detail, clarity, and depth across a wider soundstage.

Designed by Xiaomi and Powered by Google, the new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series is powered by Google TV, enabling consumers to have quick and convenient access to a variety of entertainment options, including streaming apps and live TV, on their home screen. Additionally, the Google Chromecast Built-in feature allows users to stream their favourite content, including movies, shows, photos, and more, from their phones directly to their TVs.

Moreover, users can experience the latest and greatest content across 30+ Content Providers on PatchWall. The latest PatchWall offers the best experience for content discovery to date. The newer YouTube Integration on PatchWall enables users to discover music like never before on a Smart TV.

The device has a premium look, boasting a minimalistic and metallic industrial design with a high screen-to-body ratio. Its aluminium alloy frames and carbon fibre finish back panel provide an elegant look that complements the aesthetics of the living space. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series comes in three sizes (in inches) - 43’’, 50’’, and 55’’ - catering to the consumer's desire for a premium entertainment device.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series Price in India

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series has been launched at a special price starting at Rs 31,499. The 55” model has been launched at Rs 47,999 and will be available at an effective pricing of Rs 45,999 with bank offers. The 50” variant is available at Rs 41,999 and will be available at Rs 39,999 with bank offers. The 43” variant has been launched at a disruptive pricing of Rs 32,999 and will be available at Rs 31,499 with bank offers. The devices go on sale starting April 19th, 2023, at 12 noon across mi.com, Flipkart, and offline retail partners.