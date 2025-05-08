Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, 4K TV FX Series Launched in India: Price

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The new TVs also come with Xiaomi's future proof remote. It has shortcut hotkeys allowing for a greater convenience to the users whenever they want to watch their favourite content. The FX Pro series is powered by a quad-core A55 processor and has 32GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has just launched two new TV series in India. These are QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX series.
  • One of the highlights of this TV series is the Fire TV ecosystem that's built-in.
  • The TVs are designed to offer superior entertainment experience along with a fast experience to the users.

Follow Us

xiaomi qled tv fx pro 4k tv

Xiaomi has just launched two new TV series in India. These are QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX series. One of the highlights of this TV series is the Fire TV ecosystem that's built-in. The TVs are designed to offer superior entertainment experience along with a fast experience to the users. These TVs have launched in two sizes - 43-inch and 55-inch. There's HDR10+ support in these TVs along with a great speaker system. The QLED TV FX Pro series has 34W speaker boxes.




Because of  the Fire TV support, these TVs will also come with support for Alexa. Users will simply be able to search for anything with their voice by commanding Alexa. OTT (over-the-top) apps such as SonyLIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video and Netflix are supported. Users will be able to seamlessly switch between OTT and DTH (Direct-to-Home) platforms with these new TVs.

Read More - Moto Razr 60 Ultra to Launch in India on this Date

The new TVs also come with Xiaomi's future proof remote. It has shortcut hotkeys allowing for a greater convenience to the users whenever they want to watch their favourite content. The FX Pro series is powered by a quad-core A55 processor and has 32GB of internal storage. There are three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and support for Bluetooth and Ethernet.

Let's take a look at the price of the new TVs from Xiaomi.

Read More - itel Alpha 2 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX Series Price in India

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro is available in two sizes - 43-inch and 55-inch, priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 39,999. The Xiaomi 4K TV FX series is also available in two sizes - 43-inch and 55-inch, priced at Rs 26,499 and Rs 36,999. There's a cashback of Rs 2000 on HDFC Bank EMI on all the variants mentioned here. You can buy these TVs from Amazon and Xiaomi's official website.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

They have all RRH units for all bands. We don't have support for N71. N71 in India is equivalent to…

Why BSNL’s 4G Rollout is Critical for India’s Telecom Future

TheAndroidFreak :

By that time, Jio will have n40 40Mhz and n3 20Mhz.

Why BSNL’s 4G Rollout is Critical for India’s Telecom Future

Faraz :

That software switch from 4G to 5G is just misinformation for now. Each of them will deploy NSA 5G on…

Why BSNL’s 4G Rollout is Critical for India’s Telecom Future

Faraz :

Same in my area since past 2 decades. Even 700 MHz don't reach from 1.7 km away site. But in…

Why BSNL’s 4G Rollout is Critical for India’s Telecom Future

abdul hameed :

i said... what if adani buy.. just a imagine.. i dont talk about fakes..

Vodafone Idea’s Future is Still Not in the Green Despite…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments