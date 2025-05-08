Moto Razr 60 Ultra to Launch in India on this Date

Motorola will soon launch its premium phone Moto Razr 60 Ultra in India. The Razr series has long been one of the fan favourites. The device will come in three colours variants - Alcantara, Vegan Leather, and Wood Finish. It is going to be a powerful phone, as it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Motorola said that this device is the "world's most powerful AI flip phone." There will be a dual-camera setup at the rear where all the sensors will come with a 50MP camera. Here's what we know about the device.









Moto Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Date

Moto Razr 60 Ultra will launch in India on May 13, 2025. The launch will happen at 12 PM IST. The device will not only have a powerful camera system, but will also integrate motoAI suite to boost productivity for the users. The device will launch and be available at motorola.in, Amazon, and Reliance Digital.

The device will pack Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and will likely come with a 7-inch 1.5K pOLED LTPO inner foldable display with support for 165Hz refresh rate. The outer display will be a 4-inch pOLED LTPO panel. Moto Razr 60 Ultra will pack a 4700mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast-charging support and 30W wireless charging support.

Moto Razr 60 Ultra is set to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and then a 50MP camera at the front too for selfies and video calling. On the very same day, Samsung is also going to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is the company's super slim phone. Samsung has confirmed that it is the thinnest S series phone ever. Thus, it will be interesting to see what the device will pack for the users.