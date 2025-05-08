Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge India Launch Date Confirmed

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, 2025 in India. The launch will be streamed live for the fans and the media at 1 PM on the official website of Samsung. Samsung has said that this device will be the slimmest S series device ever.

Highlights

  • Samsung India has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge in the country.
  • It will be a global launch, meaning the device will also launch in several other ccountries at the same time.
  • Samsung has not launched a slim phone in a long time.

samsung galaxy s25 edge india launch date

Samsung India has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge in the country. It will be a global launch, meaning the device will also launch in several other ccountries at the same time. Samsung has not launched a slim phone in a long time. This is what the Galaxy S25 Edge is. It is a slim phone for users who are not looking for just power from their devices, but also a great design. Samsung has now confirmed the launch date, but still hasn't given us any teaser for the design or the overall look of the device. However, we won't have to wait long for the official details, as the launch is super close.




Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: When is it Launching?

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, 2025 in India. The launch will be streamed live for the fans and the media at 1 PM on the official website of Samsung. Samsung has said that this device will be the slimmest S series device ever. Interested users can head over to the official website of Samsung (samsung.com) and start registering for the launch event.

As per expectations of the market, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the flagship chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. It is likely to keep powerful specifications. The only interesting thing to note here would be the device's battery. How will Samsung integrate a large capacity battery, one that lasts a whole day for the users in a slim form factor will be the innovation everyone would want to see. Note that there may not be a large battery after all, as reports online suggest that Samsung is likely gunning to pack a 3900mAh battery in the device.

