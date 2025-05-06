OnePlus Nord 5: Everything we Know So Far

OnePlus Nord 5, the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus will launch in the coming months in India. It will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 4. The Nord 4 is a fantastic phone. It is powerful, packs great specs, and has a beautiful design. The Nord 5, thus, will be expected to surpass the Nord 4 in most areas. This is the time of the year where OnePlus starts focusing on the Nord phone launches in India. We expect three new Nord devices to come in - OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 5 CE, and OnePlus Nord 5 CE Lite. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus Nord 5.









OnePlus Nord 5: Every Detail Circulating Online

One thing you have to keep in mind while reading this is that OnePlus hasn't really shared anything about the device officially. The information shared here is purely from the leaksters online. The company could launch the device with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset which would be a more powerful experience than with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 on the OnePlus Nord 4.

This time again, this would be a flat display phone. The device would likely come with a 1.5k resolution support and 120Hz refresh rate support. There would also be FHD+ panels on top, offering better clarity for media consumption. The leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 5 will likely come with a 7000mAh battery which can charge with 100W support.

The Nord 5 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There will likely be a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies. The device would run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. OnePlus is likely going to launch this device by the end of this quarter or early next quarter.