Samsung Updates Galaxy S25 Series Gallery with AI

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year. With the new Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has integrated AI (artificial intelligence) deeper than ever. The new Galaxy 25 series, Samsung explained, has an intelligent Gallery app which makes it super easy for the users to find their desired photos/videos, along with editing them. Samsung is using Vision AI technology to help the device understand what the user is looking for using natural language understanding.









How Samsung has Enhanced Gallery Experience in the Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung has brought in advanced search with AI. Users will just have to enter what they are looking for in natural language, and the app will search the videos/photos for them. Users can search photos via location, date, or using keywords that describe the scenarios such as sunset, sunrise, and more.

Then, there's enhanced video editing available now. Users will be able to use the AI driven video editor from Samsung to not just cut the videos, but also add transitions and more to their videos so that the videos can be shared on social media platforms. The South Korean tech giant has also worked on ensuring that the app experience becomes as user friend as possible.

In a blog post, Samsung said, "On the Galaxy S25 series, the Gallery app automatically tags and categorizes various elements in photos such as objects, people and localities, allowing users to quickly and accurately find the desired images."

"Building on our previous research, we successfully applied natural language processing capabilities to our products, including a context-aware image analysis engine and a large language model (LLM)," said Inho Choi from the Visual Solution Team of Samsung Electronics’ MX Business.