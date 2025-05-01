Samsung Discounts Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE in India

Samsung India is now offering discounts on the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 FE for the Indian market. The devices were already discounted, but their price has been lowered further. This is likely due to availability of newer options such as the Galaxy S25 series and the rising competition in the market with respect to Chinese brands in the premium space. Let's take a look at the price and determine how much is the discount now.









Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE Discount in India: Updated Price

Galaxy S24: Original Launch Price -

- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 74,999

- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 79,999

- 8GB + 512GB: Rs 89,999

Discounted Price (Flipkart) -

- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 44,999 (Rs 30,000 off)

- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 50,999 (Rs 29,000 off)

- 8GB + 512GB: Rs 62,999 (Rs 27,000 off)

Galaxy S24 FE: Original Launch Price -

- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 59,999

- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 65,999

Discounted Price (Flipkart) -

- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 34,999 (Rs 25,000 off)

- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 40,999 (Rs 25,000 off)

Samsung Galaxy S24 series was launched in India in January 2024. So it is quite old now, and is the previous gen device. It is available at the best price. On Flipkart, users will further get 5% cashback on purchase via the Axis Flipkart card. Alternatively, users can also check out the deals on Amazon and Samsung's website or e-store for more deals and also check if they can get no-cost EMI options.

Alternatives for these devices would be the OnePlus 12R, iQOO Neo 10R, and Vivo V50 5G. Samsung's devices are going to get long-term software support, so that would be a bonus for the users if they choose to go for that.