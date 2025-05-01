Nvidia Announces USD 500 Billion Investment in US for AI Chip Production



Global Chipmaking company Nvidia has announced a USD 500 billion investment to expand artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the United States. This marks a significant strategic shift for the tech giant, historically reliant on Taiwan for chip production, toward strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities. At a special White House event marking his first 100 days back in office, President Donald Trump welcomed some of the world's top business leaders to highlight their major new investments in the United States.

Nvidia CEO: We've Reinvented Computers Again

Speaking at the event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the transformative nature of Nvidia's AI advancements, stating, "We've reinvented computers again." He emphasised the need for advanced manufacturing to meet soaring demand for powerful GPUs, which underpin AI systems and supercomputing platforms.

"Nvidia reinvented computing for the first time after 60 years. In fact, everyone at IBM knows quite well that the computer has largely been the same since the '60s. The IBM system/360 described, really quite perfectly, the computer that we use today. Central processing units, operating systems, separation of hardware and software, IO subsystems, multitasking, all of the words that we use to describe computers today were really invented in 1964, the year after my birth. Well, after all this time, we've reinvented computers again." Huang said.

Nvidia GPU

Pointing to a GPU while speaking, Huang said, "People say it's a GPU. That's one GPU unit. And it's 70 pounds, 60,000 parts, 10,000 watts. In order to manufacture it, it requires probably a couple of hundred companies in the supply chain. It is so heavy that it requires robotics to do; it's so precise. And just to test a supercomputer requires a supercomputer."

"We're gonna build Nvidia's technology—the next generation of that—all here in the United States. Without the president's leadership, his policies, his support, and very importantly, his strong encouragement—and I mean strong encouragement—frankly, manufacturing in the United States wouldn't have accelerated to this pace," he continued.

Using AI, Robotics and Digital Twin Technologies

"Manufacturing isn't about low-cost labour anymore. Manufacturing is about technology. And most of the factories that build these systems today are the most advanced factories in the future."

"We're gonna use artificial intelligence and robotics and Omniverse digital twin technology to make it possible for us to create the factories of the future. And we ought to build it—we ought to build it right here. The really amazing thing is that this computer is the engine of a whole new industry, and this new industry is called artificial intelligence."

"And this new industry is a manufacturing industry in itself. That's a factory machine—just as several hundred years ago, the dynamo was invented. Water would come in, and electricity would come out. Now, electricity goes into this machine, and incredible tokens come out—artificial intelligence."

"In order for this industry to thrive, we need to build these systems, of course. But we also need a progressive, growth- and industry-oriented energy policy, which this president has really put his weight behind."

Energy Requirements

"I really appreciate that. Without energy, we can't possibly have new growth industries, and we now have the backing of the administration, the backing of President Trump to support the creation of a whole new industry."

"This industry is gonna enable a whole bunch of other industries. What we now call the AI infrastructure is going to revolutionize every industry that we know. All of the many CEOs in the room today are great partners of ours for that reason."

"We're working on artificial intelligence for many industries—from healthcare to drug discovery to life sciences, financial services, education—so many different industries, and that's gonna be possible because we have the fundamental infrastructure here in the United States," Huang concluded the speech, thanking the President for the strong encouragement and the great policies that make it possible for companies.

Partnerships with Major Manufacturers

Nvidia's investment includes partnerships with major manufacturers such as TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL. The company plans to construct over one million square feet of production facilities, generating hundreds of thousands of jobs. TSMC has begun production of Nvidia's Blackwell chips in Arizona, while Amkor and SPIL will manage chip packaging and testing. Additionally, Nvidia will establish supercomputer manufacturing plants in Houston and Dallas in collaboration with Foxconn and Wistron.

At a tech conference in Washington, DC, responding to a Bloomberg reporter's question seeking clarification about the USD 500 billion investment in the US, Huang said, "In order to produce USD 500 billion worth of infrastructure requires enormous amounts of investment from a lot of different partners. And so we've brought onshore many partners to help us do that. And we're going to have to build our own factories in order to do that."

Huawei and Its Capabilities

Responding to another question about Huang's reaction to The Wall Street Journal saying Huawei is advancing to catch up to Nvidia's highest-level chips, he said, "There's no question that Huawei is one of the most formidable technology companies in the world, and they're incredible in computing, their incredible networking technology and software capabilities—all of the essential capabilities to advance AI. And they have made enormous progress in the last several years. Whatever policy the ambitious administration puts together really should enable us to accelerate the development of AI and enable us to compete on a global stage."

China Close Behind in the AI Race

For the reporter's question on how far behind he thinks China is, the Nvidia CEO said, "China's right behind us. I mean, we're very, very close. But remember, this is a long-term—this is an infinite—race. In the world of life, there is no two-minute end of the quarter. There's no such thing. And so we're going to compete for a long time. And just remember that this is a country with great will, and they have great technical capabilities. Fifty percent of the world's AI researchers are Chinese. And so this is an industry that we will have to compete for."

The White House, in its official release on April 29, 2025, highlighted Nvidia's investment, saying, "Nvidia, a global chipmaking giant, announced it will invest USD 500 billion in US-based AI infrastructure over the next four years amid its pledge to manufacture AI supercomputers entirely in the US for the first time,"

At the time of its initial announcement, Nvidia said it is working with its manufacturing partners to design and build factories that, for the first time, will produce Nvidia AI supercomputers entirely in the US.

Nvidia's Initial Announcement

"Nvidia Blackwell chips have started production at TSMC's chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. Nvidia is building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months," Nvidia said on April 14, 2025.

"Within the next four years, Nvidia plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL."

"The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, at the time of the announcement. "Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency."

According to Nvidia, the company will utilise its advanced AI, robotics, and digital twin technologies to design and operate the facilities, including Nvidia Omniverse to create digital twins of factories and Nvidia Isaac GR00T to build robots to automate manufacturing.