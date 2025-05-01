POCO F7 Gets Certifications for a Global Rollout, Including India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

POCO F7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. It comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refersh rate and 3200nits of peak brightness.

Highlights

  • POCO, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is set to launch the POCO F7 in multiple markets.
  • While India was already a confirmed market after the BIS certification, the POCO F7 will also launch in other markets such as Singapore.
  • The device has already bagged certifications from Singapore's IMDA under the model number 25053PC47G.

Follow Us

poco f7 gets certifications for a global

POCO, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is set to launch the POCO F7 in multiple markets. While India was already a confirmed market after the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, the POCO F7 will also launch in other markets such as Singapore. The device has already bagged certifications from Singapore's IMDA under the model number 25053PC47G. This confirms the device's global rollout.




There will be a one key difference between the Indian launch and the other international markets launch. The POCO F7 in India will come with a 7550mAh battery while for the Singapore market, the battery will be smaller - 6500mAh. This is something that Xiaomi has done time and again. The company keeps tweaking the battery specifications from market to market.

Read More - OnePlus is Actually Listening to Users, and its Refreshing

POCO F7: What Can we Expect?

POCO F7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. It comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refersh rate and 3200nits of peak brightness. The device will likely retain the 90W fast-charging support for every market. It will also have a main 50MP OIS camera.

Read More - Motorola Edge 60 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The POCO F7 is likely going to target the mid-range market. The timeline of the launch has not been hinted by POCO yet. The POCO F series has always been one of the fan favourites. The F7 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. To recall, POCO F6 launched with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 2400nits of peak brightness. There's Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection. The device also packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging and an optical fingerprint scanner under the display.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I wanted to save 25 percent on my new Airtel axis credit card.

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

rahul_yadav :

I don't think so Jio can easily delivery it sim through Jio Mart and Reliance Stores they have far more…

Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery Service Put on Hold Following DoT Scrutiny:…

T A :

Earlier they were gaining customer only in BR circle now they are gaining in Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha. This is positive…

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Faraz :

Jio offered 50*8 coupon on 399 recharge for 3 months.. I was stupid to do it only once. Vi 4G.…

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

As1 :

Jio( ( reliance) ka koi connection to nahi ha

Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery Service Put on Hold Following DoT Scrutiny:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments