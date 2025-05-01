POCO F7 Gets Certifications for a Global Rollout, Including India

POCO, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is set to launch the POCO F7 in multiple markets. While India was already a confirmed market after the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, the POCO F7 will also launch in other markets such as Singapore. The device has already bagged certifications from Singapore's IMDA under the model number 25053PC47G. This confirms the device's global rollout.









There will be a one key difference between the Indian launch and the other international markets launch. The POCO F7 in India will come with a 7550mAh battery while for the Singapore market, the battery will be smaller - 6500mAh. This is something that Xiaomi has done time and again. The company keeps tweaking the battery specifications from market to market.

POCO F7: What Can we Expect?

POCO F7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. It comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refersh rate and 3200nits of peak brightness. The device will likely retain the 90W fast-charging support for every market. It will also have a main 50MP OIS camera.

The POCO F7 is likely going to target the mid-range market. The timeline of the launch has not been hinted by POCO yet. The POCO F series has always been one of the fan favourites. The F7 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. To recall, POCO F6 launched with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 2400nits of peak brightness. There's Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection. The device also packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging and an optical fingerprint scanner under the display.