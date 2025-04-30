OnePlus is Actually Listening to Users, and its Refreshing

OnePlus has always been a community driven brand. The community angle is one of the most important things for OnePlus, and the brand’s decision to launch products driven by the choice of the community showcases that. The Project Starlight was announced late in 2024. Under the project, OnePlus is investing into research and development (R&D) in India. The company has promised to invest about Rs 2,000 crore annually in India for the next three years. This is everything that OnePlus is doing for the customers in India.









Increasing Durability of OnePlus Phones

One of the first things that OnePlus is focusing on is improving the durability of its devices. This is an important thing for the company to do. OnePlus understands that in India, people usually pass on their flagship phones to their family members, thus giving the devices a new life. A major problem that OnePlus users faced with their phones in the recent past was the green line issue on the display.

Addressing the user concerns, OnePlus said that will offer a worry free solution for green line. There’s now an additional protective layer to the AMOLED screens and the screens also come with a lifetime warranty against the green line issues.

Innovation is also something OnePlus is focusing on. Understanding the connectivity needs of the consumers, OnePlus said that its OnePlus 13 is the first device in the country to support 5.5G connectivity.

Project Starlight is one of the initiatives from OnePlus that showcases the company’s intent to listen to the customers and help them out. OnePlus has always been consumer first, and this approach further solidifies the company’s intent. OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus 13T in India and it might be named OnePlus 13s.