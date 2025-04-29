CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus Launched in India: Price Here

CMF, a subsidiary brand of Nothing, recently launched a new smartphone called CMF Phone 2 Pro. The company also launched a couple of new earbuds along with it. The new earbuds are called Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus. Being products of CMF, the buds have a distintictive design language. Well, to be precise, the buds are the same kind, but the case is sort of different. These products have launched in India and now their price is revealed along with specifications, so let's take a look.









CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus Price in India

CMF Buds 2a has been priced at Rs 2,199 while the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus are priced Rs 2,699 and Rs 3,299, respectively. These buds will be available for users to purchase from Flipkart. The Buds 2a and Buds 2 are available in two shades - Orange and Dark Grey. The Buds 2 Plus are also available in two colours - Light Grey and Blue.

CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus Specifications in India

CMF Buds 2a pack a 12.4mm Bio-Fibre driver with Dirac Tuning. The Buds 2 have different drivers - 11mm PMI with Dirac Opteo tuning and N52 magnets. The Buds 2 Plus on the other hand come with 12mm LCP drivers with LDAC support and high-res wireless audio certification. All of the earbuds support ANC (ative noise cancellation) where the Buds 2 Plus have the best ANC of 50db.

The CMF Buds 2 series (every earphone mentioned here) can support up to 110ms of low-latency mode, which makes them suitable for online gaming. These earbuds support fast-charging and can give an impressive battery backup of multiple hours in just a 10 minute quick charge. These earbuds will be available soon.