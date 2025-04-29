CMF Phone 2 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Follow Us

cmf phone 2 pro launched in india

CMF Phone 2 Pro has launched in India on Monday. While the word Pro is there, it is still an affordable phone. The company is using MediaTek's chipset. Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the company also launched new earbuds. With the CMF brand, the company has kept its focus on design yet again. There's no doubt that if you picked a CMF phone in the market, it would stand out amongst the crowd and would be easily recognisable. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Read More - Lava and HMD Confirm Launch of D2M Phones in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro will come in two memory variants in India: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999. The device is available in the following colour options - Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour. Users can buy it from Flipkart, CMF India website, and more offline retailers in the future.

The device will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions from HDFC, SBI, Axis, and SBI cards. There are plenty of accessories launched for the phone which are sold separately.

Read More - Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications in India

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There's support for 2160Hz PWM frequency and 480Hz of touch sampling rate and 3000nits of peak brightness. There's Panda Glass protection on top for the display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and the RAM could be boosted virtually to 16GB if there's enough space.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, users get a 16MP sensor at the front. The 256GB internal storage can be expanded up to 2TB. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

VI should atleast have cheap plans par with bsnl so subscribers wont leave, bsnl the only telecom company increased data…

Vodafone Idea’s Future is Still Not in the Green Despite…

TheAndroidFreak :

Whatever you said about Airtel 4G+ is right about their priority circles and not rest of the circles. Airtel remains…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 7022 Crore in Net Profit in…

TheAndroidFreak :

BSNL will grow due to tariff hikes by Airtel. Airtel won't stop on just this year, Airtel will hike the…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 7022 Crore in Net Profit in…

Faraz :

I doubt that is Samsung phone.

Vodafone Idea Partnered with Samsung to Launch 5G in Chandigarh…

Faraz :

Very true, Vi will remain B team of airtel and service won't be any better than airtel either. This 50…

Vodafone Idea’s Future is Still Not in the Green Despite…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments