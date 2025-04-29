CMF Phone 2 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

CMF Phone 2 Pro has launched in India on Monday. While the word Pro is there, it is still an affordable phone. The company is using MediaTek's chipset. Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the company also launched new earbuds. With the CMF brand, the company has kept its focus on design yet again. There's no doubt that if you picked a CMF phone in the market, it would stand out amongst the crowd and would be easily recognisable. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro will come in two memory variants in India: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999. The device is available in the following colour options - Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour. Users can buy it from Flipkart, CMF India website, and more offline retailers in the future.

The device will get a discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions from HDFC, SBI, Axis, and SBI cards. There are plenty of accessories launched for the phone which are sold separately.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications in India

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There's support for 2160Hz PWM frequency and 480Hz of touch sampling rate and 3000nits of peak brightness. There's Panda Glass protection on top for the display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and the RAM could be boosted virtually to 16GB if there's enough space.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, users get a 16MP sensor at the front. The 256GB internal storage can be expanded up to 2TB. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.