Lava and HMD Confirm Launch of D2M Phones in India

Phone makers including Lava (an Indian brand) and HMD have said that they will soon launch D2M (Direct-to-Mobile) phones in India. These phones will be launched in partnership with D2M partners and one of those D2M partners for HMD is FreeStream. The announcement was made by HMD ahead of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The event is set to begin from May 1, 2025. India has still no clear timeline for when D2M tech will be deployed commercially, but tests are expected in the near future.









HMD Working with Tejas Networks, FreeStream and More

HMD is currently working with Sinclair, Tejas Networks, and FreeStream to enable D2M on its devices. The WAVES 2025 will be held at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Lava has also worked with Tejas to develop a feature phone which is powered by the MediaTek MT6261 SoC (system on a chip) with an integrated SL3000 chip from Saankhya Labs.

The phone from Lava will feature a UHF antenna for TV reception. The display will be a 2.8-inch sized QVGA screen and will pack a 2200mAh battery. The D2M promises exciting entertainment for the users. With D2M, users will be able to stream on the go without any need for internet. It will be interesting how the telecom operators look at this.

If D2M becomes big in India, that would directly encourage less use of mobile data for streaming. This will hurt the investments for the telcos. However, for platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and more, users will continue to need to use mobile data. Under the D2M, it will be linear TV that users will be able to see on their phone without any need of data.