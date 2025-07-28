OPPO K13 Turbo 5G India Launch Soon

OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G is coming soon to India. This would be another affordable K series device from the company in the country. The OPPO K13 Turbo would likely be geared for performance and might just come with a large battery. The other details about the device are still under wraps. No specifications or the launch date of the device has been announced yet. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 - Rs 22,000 as per our expectations. The OPPO K13 5G is retailing for Rs 18,000 in India via platforms like Flipkart and more.









Read More - Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G series was launched in China earlier this year. There were two phones in this series - OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G. The OPPO K13 Turbo launched in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC while the K13 Turbo Pro was powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The phones have LPDDR5X RAM.

The launch is expected in the first half of August 2025. To know more details about the devices and their launch in India, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.