Vivo T4R 5G India Launch on this Date

Reported by Tanuja K

The Vivo T4R 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It will have a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor at the rear and a 32MP selfie sensor at the front.

Highlights

  • Vivo T4R 5G is going to launch soon in India.
  • The company's focusing on offeriing value to the users with this device.
  • The Vivo T4R 5G is now confirmed by the brand to launch on July 31, 2025.

Vivo T4R 5G is going to launch soon in India. The company's focusing on offeriing value to the users with this device. The Vivo T4R 5G is now confirmed by the brand to launch on July 31, 2025. We expect that the phone will be priced under Rs 20,000 in the country. This is likely with bank offers. A microsite of the phone is already live. The phone will join the list of other Vivo T4 devices available in India including the Vivo T4 Lite, Vivo T4x, Vivo T4 Ultra and the vanilla Vivo T4.




OPPO K13 Turbo 5G India Launch Soon

The phone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. It will have a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor at the rear and a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. The device is expected to come with IP68 and IP69 rating. The phone is likely to come with Android 15 based custom UI out of the box.

More details about the Vivo T4R 5G are expected to be shared by the brand soon. The launch is just in two days. So stay tuned for that and also, we will be reviewing the device after it launches, so look out for that too.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

