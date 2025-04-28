Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Moto AI's open beta programme was announced in December 2024 for some phones only. There's a chatbot which is a part of this Moto AI suite of upcoming features, but it is still in testing phase. The tests will take place in Motorola Edge and Moto Razr devices.

Highlights

  • Moto AI, the suite of AI (artificial intelligence) features offered by Motorola has been updated with the addition of some new features and capabilities.
  • The company is adding four new features to Moto AI.
  • These are - Image Studio, Look and Talk, Playlist Studio, and Next Move.

Moto AI, the suite of AI (artificial intelligence) features offered by Motorola has been updated with the addition of some new features and capabilities. The company is adding four new features to Moto AI. These are - Image Studio, Look and Talk, Playlist Studio, and Next Move. The Lenovo owned tech player has taken help from incumbents like Microsoft, Google, Meta and Perplexity to integrate these new features/capabilities to Moto AI. Along with this, the company has added a free integration of Google One AI Premium aand Perplexity Pro subscriptions at no additional cost for the users for three months. Note that there is a list of eligibel devices for this offer, so it may not apply on every phone.




Moto AI Chatbot is Still in Testing

Moto AI's open beta programme was announced in December 2024 for some phones only. There's a chatbot which is a part of this Moto AI suite of upcoming features, but it is still in testing phase. The tests will take place in Motorola Edge and Moto Razr devices. There are plenty of features which have been added recently, and they are also quite useful to some people. The company said that it will keep on improving on the existing features with the user feedback as the features roll out to more users and devices.

With the Next Move AI feature, Motorola said that users will be able to see personalised recommendations based on the content on their screen. With the Playlist Studio app, users will be able to get a personalised playing highly specific to the content on their screens and interests. With the Image Studio feature, users will be able to generate images, avatars, stickers, and more on the go.

The Look and Talk feature is only available for the Moto Razr 60 (Razr Ultra in the US). With this feature, users will be able to get instant assistance from Moto AI. Users can also communicate via the chatbot and get voice and verbal responses.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

