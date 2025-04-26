Vivo X200 FE to Launch Soon in India, Here are the Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India by the end of June 2025. The device is tipped to launch alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra in the country. The X200 FE could be powered by the Dimensity 9400e SoC which could be a slightly lower powered version of the Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Highlights

  • Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is unlikely to introduce the Vivo X200 Pro Mini in India.
  • Instead, the company may bring the X200 FE for the Indian market.
  • This will be pretty interesting, as Vivo has already launched the X200 and X200 Pro in India last year.

Follow Us

vivo x200 fe to launch soon india

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is unlikely to introduce the Vivo X200 Pro Mini in India. Instead, the company may bring the X200 FE for the Indian market. This will be pretty interesting, as Vivo has already launched the X200 and X200 Pro in India last year. The X200  Pro Mini and X200 Ultra variants were expected to make it to INdia. The X200 FE could launch in India in place of the X200 Pro Mini, but the X200 Ultra is still likely to come. Let's take a look at the details that are surfacing online.




Read More - Vivo Rolling Out FunTouch OS 15 in India with AI Features

Vivo X200 FE India Launch, When is it Happening?

According to data from Smartprix, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India by the end of June 2025. The device is tipped to launch alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra in the country. The X200 FE could be powered by the Dimensity 9400e SoC which could be a slightly lower powered version of the Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Read More - OnePlus 13T Launched, Everything to Know

The device could feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system could have a 50MP main rear sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. The battery size has not surfaced yet, but it expected that the phone will support 90W fast-charging. The rumoured device will also likely launch in China but with a different name - Vivo S30 Pro Mini. It will be interesting to see how this scenario pans out in the coming months.

The X200 series from Vivo has definitely made noise in the smartphone industry of India and the global market. The X200 FE would likely bring the power at a lower cost.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Vroom :

So when the NRI’s come to India, will they not want to use 5G or what? 4000 INR without the…

Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Plan Usable Both in…

Bharat Sonu Nigam Limited :

Airtel's coverage map is inaccurate. It is showing full 4G coverage in places where I get 0 network (not even…

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go…

WIN :

Same with Jio 5G in Bengaluru. It sucks

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

WIN :

Vi deployed band 41 on 4g TDD long back with speed restrictions and didn't utilise the complete spectrum block of…

Vodafone Idea Must Clear Government Dues; BSNL 5G Will Be…

a1s :

better to earn interest on it rather then using same money for voucher purchasing

Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments