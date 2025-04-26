Vivo X200 FE to Launch Soon in India, Here are the Details

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is unlikely to introduce the Vivo X200 Pro Mini in India. Instead, the company may bring the X200 FE for the Indian market. This will be pretty interesting, as Vivo has already launched the X200 and X200 Pro in India last year. The X200 Pro Mini and X200 Ultra variants were expected to make it to INdia. The X200 FE could launch in India in place of the X200 Pro Mini, but the X200 Ultra is still likely to come. Let's take a look at the details that are surfacing online.









Vivo X200 FE India Launch, When is it Happening?

According to data from Smartprix, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India by the end of June 2025. The device is tipped to launch alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra in the country. The X200 FE could be powered by the Dimensity 9400e SoC which could be a slightly lower powered version of the Dimensity 9400 SoC.

The device could feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system could have a 50MP main rear sensor and a 50MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. The battery size has not surfaced yet, but it expected that the phone will support 90W fast-charging. The rumoured device will also likely launch in China but with a different name - Vivo S30 Pro Mini. It will be interesting to see how this scenario pans out in the coming months.

The X200 series from Vivo has definitely made noise in the smartphone industry of India and the global market. The X200 FE would likely bring the power at a lower cost.