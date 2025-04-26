Airtel Expands International Roaming Pack Coverage to 5 More Countries

Airtel Now Covers 189 Countries with Its International Roaming Packs for Seamless Global Connectivity.

Highlights

  • Airtel adds Andorra, Georgia, Namibia, Netherlands Antilles, and South Sudan to its IR pack coverage.
  • 189 countries are now covered under a single recharge.
  • Rs 98 pack provides 28 days of free incoming SMS.

Airtel Expands International Roaming Pack Coverage to 5 More Countries, Taking Total to 189
Bharti Airtel has expanded the coverage of its International Roaming (IR) Packs to five additional countries, bringing the total number of countries covered under a single recharge to 189. Previously, the Airtel Global IR Packs covered 184 countries, and now five more countries have been added to the list.

Also Read : Airtel Revamps International Roaming Pack Offering, Making It Truly Unified




Five New Countries Added to Airtel's IR Packs

The new countries included in the expansion are Andorra, Georgia, Namibia, Netherlands Antilles, and South Sudan.

Andorra, a country in Europe, is known for its ski resorts, duty-free shopping, and breathtaking mountain scenery. Georgia, a country at the intersection of Europe and Asia, is famous for its dramatic mountain landscapes and being one of the oldest wine-producing regions in the world.

Namibia, a Country in Southern Africa, is renowned for its unique desert wildlife and safaris, as well as its focus on conservation and eco-tourism. The Netherlands Antilles, a former group of Caribbean islands under Dutch rule, is known for its beautiful Caribbean beaches and vibrant culture. South Sudan, located in East Africa, features national parks such as Boma and Bandingilo, which attract eco-tourism and safari enthusiasts.

Also Read: Airtel Says Customers Can Activate International Roaming Packs at Airport Kiosks

Airtel's Unlimited IR Pack

With Airtel's Truly Global IR Packs, customers can use a single IR pack across all 189 countries. For prepaid users, Airtel's IR Pack starts at Rs 648 for 1 day, offering 1GB of data, 100 minutes of calls to India, local incoming and outgoing calls, and 10 SMS.

If you only require the IR service for incoming SMS, the activation pack costs Rs 98 for prepaid users. This pack offers 28 days of validity with free incoming SMS, while data and calls are charged at standard rates across all 189 countries.

Also Read: Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Plan Usable Both in India and Overseas

New International Roaming Pack Launched

Additionally, just yesterday, Airtel launched India's first Unlimited IR Pack for prepaid users, which can be used both abroad and in India. More details about this offer can be found in the linked story.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

