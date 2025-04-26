Reliance Jio Rebrands Broadband Business to JioHome

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

reliance jio rebrands broadband business to jiohome

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has rebranded its broadband business. Under the rebrand, no new services have launched. The company has simply changed the term broadband in its business to JioHome. Under JioHome, Reliance Jio aims to target high paying customers living throughout India. Reliance Jio is already the largest home broadband services player in the country. With the JioHome services, the company is looking to scale its revenues further and add more high paying customers into the mix. Let's take a look at what comes under JioHome.




JioHome: What is Under It?

JioHome has two major services under its banner - JioFiber and Jio AirFiber. The plans offered under the services remain unchanged. The company is still offering free JioHome service for the first fifty days to the new customers. Interested users can visit the company's website or mobile app and log-in and request for a connection.

With many of the JioHome plans, users are also eligible to get free Jio Set-Top Box (STB). Through this STB, users can watch their favourite OTT (over-the-top) content on demand. Jio also bundles access to several OTT benefits with its plans. JioHome services are for residential customers, while for businesses with varied demands, Jio also has enterprise plans available. Jio even offers leased line services to businesses with custom needs.

With the presence of 5G everywhere, Jio can offer high-speed broadband services even in areas where there is no fiber deployed. Jio AirFiber, powered by the 5G SA (standalone architecture) network enables this. Through the first free fifty days, users can determine whether the service from Jio is something they want to pay for or not. This kind of an offer is not provided by every telecom operator or internet service provider (ISP) in India.

