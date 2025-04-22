Reliance Jio Extends Unlimited Offer with Free JioHotstar for 30 Days

Reliance Jio announced unlimited offer for customers to allow them to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for free. IPL 2025 is now streaming on the JioHotstar platform. However, it is not free anymore like it used to be with JioCinema.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has extended the Jio Unlimited offer yet again. The telco originally announced this offer in mid-March 2025. Originally, the offer was supposed to be there till March 31, 2025. However, it got extended by a few days till April 15, 2025. Now, the company has yet again extended the unlimited offer till April 30, 2025. Jio has updated the details on its website. Reliance Jio's unlimited offer is basically free JioHotstar for users who recharge with the 299 plan or above. Note that these packs should have at least 1.5GB of daily data or more. For postpaid plans, again the value should be Rs 299 or more.




Reliance Jio Unlimited Offer Details

Reliance Jio announced unlimited offer for customers to allow them to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for free. IPL 2025 is now streaming on the JioHotstar platform. However, it is not free anymore like it used to be with JioCinema. Now users need to pay for the premium subscription to watch the IPL. However, for many, there's a slight hesitance to pay for JioHotstar.

Thus Reliance Jio has started bundling the subscription as an add on for users if they recharge with a plan that costs Rs 299 or more. This helps Jio in boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure as well as give users the experience of the platform. It will be interesting to see if Jio again extends the offer to a few days in May as IPL will continue during that month as well. More than half the matches in the IPL are already over and now it is time for the crucial matches, which attract a lot of user attention.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

