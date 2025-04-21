JioTV Premium is Free for Users with these Plans

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

JioTV Premium bundled prepaid plans include Rs 445 and Rs 175 options. The Rs 445 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. It comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's free JioAICloud storage of 50GB.

Highlights

  • JioTV Premium is offered to the users for free with two of its prepaid plans.
  • Before we head over to the plans, let's understand what JioTV Premium actually is.
  • With the JioTV app, users get two ways to watch content.

Follow Us

jiotv premium is free for users with

JioTV Premium is offered to the users for free with two of its prepaid plans. Before we head over to the plans, let's understand what JioTV Premium actually is. With the JioTV app, users get two ways to watch content. Firstly, there's the free platform, and then there's the premium platform. The premium platform bundles content from several OTT (over-the-top) platforms. It is basically an OTT aggregation platform. There are two prepaid plans from Reliance Jio with which you will get free JioTV Premium subscription - Rs 445 and Rs 175. Let's take a look at the price and benefits of the plans.




Read More - Jio’s Cheapest Plan with 2.5GB of Daily Data

JioTV Premium Prepaid Plans Explained

JioTV Premium bundled prepaid plans include Rs 445 and Rs 175 options. The Rs 445 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. It comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's free JioAICloud storage of 50GB. At present, users are also getting free access to JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days with this plan. This is part of Jio's Unlimited offer. With the JioTV Premium, users get access to the following platforms - Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal,FanCode and Hoichoi. The unlimited 5G data offer is also bundled for the users.

Read More - Reliance Jio’s Only Prepaid Plan with ZEE5 and SonyLIV Combo

Then there's the Rs 175 plan. This is a data only pack which comes with a validity of 28 days. The OTT platforms bundled with this plan are Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal and Hoichoi. This is part of the JioTV Premium subscription. The data bundled with this plan is 10GB. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. These are the only two plans with which users get JioTV Premium from Reliance Jio.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

How can a company make such a huge financial indebtedness from two smallest but highest revenue generating circles. MTNL should…

MTNL Defaults on Over Rs 8,300 Crore Loan Repayments to…

Faraz :

Also no pvt bank.. it's all gov banks.

MTNL Defaults on Over Rs 8,300 Crore Loan Repayments to…

rahul_yadav :

You can see BSNL 4G Network in Manual Network Search but your BSNL sim card not able to use that…

Telecom Drive Tests Reveal Airtel, Jio Lead in Network Quality…

rahul_yadav :

MTNL hasn’t shut down yet because the government wants it to first clear its big debt which is about 32000…

MTNL Defaults on Over Rs 8,300 Crore Loan Repayments to…

As1 :

In kerla bsnl is always in good shape. Kerla is only circle where bsnl was and is performing good. Test…

Telecom Drive Tests Reveal Airtel, Jio Lead in Network Quality…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments