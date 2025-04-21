JioTV Premium is Free for Users with these Plans

JioTV Premium is offered to the users for free with two of its prepaid plans. Before we head over to the plans, let's understand what JioTV Premium actually is. With the JioTV app, users get two ways to watch content. Firstly, there's the free platform, and then there's the premium platform. The premium platform bundles content from several OTT (over-the-top) platforms. It is basically an OTT aggregation platform. There are two prepaid plans from Reliance Jio with which you will get free JioTV Premium subscription - Rs 445 and Rs 175. Let's take a look at the price and benefits of the plans.









JioTV Premium Prepaid Plans Explained

JioTV Premium bundled prepaid plans include Rs 445 and Rs 175 options. The Rs 445 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. It comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There's free JioAICloud storage of 50GB. At present, users are also getting free access to JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days with this plan. This is part of Jio's Unlimited offer. With the JioTV Premium, users get access to the following platforms - Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal,FanCode and Hoichoi. The unlimited 5G data offer is also bundled for the users.

Then there's the Rs 175 plan. This is a data only pack which comes with a validity of 28 days. The OTT platforms bundled with this plan are Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal and Hoichoi. This is part of the JioTV Premium subscription. The data bundled with this plan is 10GB. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. These are the only two plans with which users get JioTV Premium from Reliance Jio.