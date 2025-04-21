Airtel Managed Wi-Fi Enables 20 Percent Productivity Increase for an Indian Automobile Manufacturer

Airtel Managed Wi-Fi Solution Boosts Sales Executive Productivity by 20 percent and Enhances Customer Experience Across Remote Showrooms.

Highlights

  • Seamless connectivity enabled across remote and urban showroom locations.
  • Centralised network management with secure authentication.
  • Actionable customer data supporting targeted marketing and R&D.

Airtel Managed Wi-Fi Enables 20 Percent Productivity Surge for an Indian Automobile Manufacturer
Airtel Business has enabled a significant digital transformation for a leading Indian automobile manufacturer by deploying its Managed Wi-Fi solution, resulting in a 20 percent increase in sales executive productivity across the company's network of showrooms, including those in remote locations. According to Airtel Business, this enhancement addressed previous connectivity challenges, enabling more efficient operations and improved customer experiences.

Also Read: Airtel Business Deploys Private 5G for Leading Indian Manufacturer to Advance Industry 4.0




Challenges Faced by the Manufacturer

The manufacturer, which faced persistent connectivity challenges at its showrooms in remote locations, struggled with inconsistent digital experiences, limited use of app-based customer engagement tools, and a lack of actionable insights into customer behaviour. The absence of seamless internet access hindered digital activation processes, negatively impacting both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Airtel Managed Wi-Fi Solution

To address these challenges, Airtel Business deployed its Managed Wi-Fi solution, equipping each showroom with three to four access points for full coverage. A centrally hosted WLAN controller and AAA servers were implemented to provide consistent connectivity, secure authentication and, enforce uniform network policies across all locations.

"With managed internet connectivity centrally administered, the entire network infrastructure operates seamlessly, facilitating efficient operations and providing customers with reliable internet access throughout each showroom," said Airtel Business.

Also Read: Airtel IQ Enhances Message Delivery to Nearly 100 Percent for Leading Indian Private Sector Bank

Improved Customer Experience

The result was a streamlined, centrally managed network that significantly enhanced connectivity and enabled paperless operations through tablet-based applications. This led to faster customer onboarding, increased awareness of digital platforms, and more efficient showroom workflows.

Data-Driven Insights

Following the implementation, the manufacturer reported a 20 percent increase in sales executive productivity and improved operational efficiency. The enhanced connectivity enabled seamless digital onboarding, increased app awareness and provided actionable insights through customer browsing data—supporting targeted marketing and informed product research and development decisions.

Also Read: Airtel IQ to Integrate Generative AI and 5G for Real-Time Enterprise Experiences: Report

"The company experienced a notable 20 percent increase in sales executive productivity, attributable to streamlined processes and improved efficiency across dealerships. This uniform experience bolstered customer trust, fostering loyalty and satisfaction," Airtel Business said.

"Combined, these impacts not only enhanced operational effectiveness but also positioned the company for sustained growth and innovation in response to evolving market demands," Airtel Business added.

