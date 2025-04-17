Airtel IQ Enhances Message Delivery to Nearly 100 Percent for Leading Indian Private Sector Bank

Airtel IQ's Assured Delivery Solution Solves Critical Message Delivery Challenges of a Leading Indian Private Bank.

Highlights

  • Airtel IQ True Delivery ensures near-100 percent message delivery for a leading bank in India.
  • Real-time insights into message delivery, latency, and failures.
  • Smart fallback mechanism: SMS, voice calls, WhatsApp.

Airtel IQ True Delivery has been deployed by one of India's leading private sector banks to address critical communication gaps, marking a significant step in improving customer experience and operational transparency. According to Airtel, the bank was grappling with delayed and failed delivery of essential messages such as One-Time Passwords (OTPs) and transaction alerts.

Critical Communication Gaps in Banking

This caused a lot of confusion and frustration, leading to several users having unpleasant experiences while banking or using payment instruments for online purchases. Despite multiple SMS aggregator partnerships, it lacked real-time delivery insights and was charged for undelivered messages. Limited communication channels further impacted outreach effectiveness for the bank, according to Airtel Business.

"While they had multiple SMS aggregator partners, the bank did not receive accurate information about number of messages delivered, message latency, and delayed and missed deliveries. Additionally, they were being charging for all messages sent, even if they did not reach the user" Airtel Business explained.

Airtel IQ Assured Delivery

To solve these challenges, the bank adopted Airtel IQ's Assured Delivery solution, which ensures timely delivery of messages via a smart fallback system—starting with SMS, followed by voice calls, and finally WhatsApp if earlier attempts fail. The channel flow and response times were customised to the bank's specific requirements.

Tailored to Meet the Bank's Unique Needs

"If the user doesn't receive the message within a stipulated time frame, the platform re-routes the delivery via calls. If the call isn't answered, the message is then delivered via WhatsApp. The channel flow and timelines were tailored to suit the bank's brief," Airtel Business explained how its IQ True Delivery helps the bank establish a first line of communication via SMS.

Secure and Compliant Infrastructure

The solution includes a dedicated MPLS connection between the bank's and Airtel's data centers, providing enhanced data security and control. It also features DoT-compliant, real-time reporting and analytics, giving the bank full visibility into delivery metrics and failure diagnostics.

Airtel IQ Drives Impact Across Banking and Beyond

The implementation has led to a near-100 percent message delivery rate and significantly improved customer satisfaction. Airtel Business says that the platform, which is fully compliant with CERT-In, BIS, GDPR, and ISO standards, is now being piloted with other leading financial institutions and a large logistics provider.

By leveraging Airtel IQ True Delivery, the bank has not only optimised its communication infrastructure but also reinforced its customer-first service.

