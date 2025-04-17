OnePlus 13s is Coming to India

Reported by Tanuja K

The T branded devices from OnePlus have not been launching in India, or for that matter, in any other part of the world for several years now. The last device from the company that came with T moniker was OnePlus 10T 5G.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is soon going to launch a new phone in China under the OnePlus 13 series.
  • It is the OnePlus 13T and that is what all the OnePlus fans have been talking about for the last few days.
  • The company has confirmed the launch date of the phone in China.

OnePlus is soon going to launch a new phone in China under the OnePlus 13 series. It is the OnePlus 13T and that is what all the OnePlus fans have been talking about for the last few days. The company has confirmed the launch date of the phone in China. It will launch on April 24, 2025. The interesting thing is that the device will come to India, but not with the same name. The "T" branded devices from OnePlus have not been launching in India, or for that matter, in any other part of the world for several years now. The last device from the company that came with T moniker was OnePlus 10T 5G.




Now, the OnePlus 13s is coming to India. This won't be an entirely new phone. It will be the rebranded OnePlus 13T, at least that is what a report from Smartprix suggests. While OnePlus is working to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 5 in India, the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 3, there are also reports that the company will launch the OnePlus 13S soon in the country.

The launch will likely take place in the second quarter of CY 2025. The device could likely come to India by the end of June quarter, the report said. The global launch of the smartphone could follow later, some time, in the future. The OnePlus 13s will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device is expected to run on Android 15 based OxygenOS 15 out of the box. It will likely feature a battery that will have more than 6000mAh capacity. There would likely be support for 80W fast-charging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

