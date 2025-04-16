Redmi A5 Launched in India with 120Hz Refresh Rate: Check Price

Xiaomi's sub-brand, Redmi has launched yet another affordable smartphone for the Indian market. This phone is called Redmi A5. The device has a decent display and also packs a 32MP rear camera setup. The camera also supports AI (aritificial intelligence). Xiaomi has focused on making the display of the phone as nice as possible at this price range so that users can get a great gaming experience as well as streaming experience. Let's take a look at the complete details of the Redmi A5 which includes its price and specifications.









Read More - Vivo T4 5G to Launch in India on April 22, 2025

Redmi A5 Price in India

Redmi A5 has launched in India in two memory variants -

3GB+64GB for Rs 6,499 4GB+128GB for Rs 7,499

The RAM can be expanded virtually up to 8GB in both the variants and internal storage can be expanded till 2TB with the help of a micr0SD card. The Redmi A5 will go on sale in India on April 16, 2025. The device will be available for the users to purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, and Xiaomi's official website along with leading offline retail outlets in the country.

Read More - OnePlus 13T Launch Date Confirmed: Details

Redmi A5 Specifications in India

The Redmi A5 comes with 6.88-inch HD+ display with TUV Rheinland certification. Further, the display supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is support for 600nits of peak brightness and the device is rated IP52. For security, Xiaomi has integrated a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi A5 comes with a 32MP AI-enabled dual-rear camera system with an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. The Redmi A5 packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. The charger is included in the box, and the Redmi A5 runs on Android 15 out of the box. There's support for two years of software updates and four years of security patches.