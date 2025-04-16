Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launched in India: Price and Specs

Motorola recently launched a new smartphone for the Indian market. This phone is called Motorola Edge 60 Stylus and is the first smartphone in its price segment to offer a Stylus to the users. The Stylus bundled phones like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are usually priced in the ultra-premium range. Then there's this phone from Motorola, which is breaking that convention and bringing access to Stylus at an affordable price range. Let's take a look at the specifications and price of the phone.









Motorola Edge 60 Plus Price in India

The device has launched in a single memory variant with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will go on sale from April 23, 2025, at 12 PM on Flipkart and Motorola.in. It will go on sale for Rs 22,999. There's a bank discount of Rs 1,000 available with select cards (Axis Bank and IDFC Bank).

Motorola Edge 60 Plus Specifications in India

The Motorola Edge 60 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits of peak brightness, and 10-bit colour. The device has an on-screen fingerprint reader and supports face unlock. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast-charging.

The Moto Edge 60 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. The device comes with IP68 certification, meaning you can take it underwater and it will still function. It supports 5G (sub 6 GHz band).

There's a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sesnor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a third flicker sensor. The device has an LED flash at the rear. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The Bluetooth technology supported by the phone is Bluetooth 5.4.