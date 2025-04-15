OnePlus 13T Launch Date Confirmed: Details

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of OnePlus 13T. The upcoming flagship phone from OnePlus will launch on April 24, 2025. As we have previously said, this is a China exclusive phone for now. The device is expected to make it to the global markets at some point in the future. OnePlus 13T will be a toned down flagship of the OnePlus 13. The processor and the speed should be the same, the difference should be in the cameras. The OnePlus 13 features a camera fine tuned by Hasselblad, but the same won't be the case with OnePlus 13T. In addition, the OnePlus 13T would not have the kind of telephoto sensors OnePlus 13 does. Let's take a look at what we know.









OnePlus 13T First Look

As you can see in the image above, the OnePlus 13T looks like a premium compact phone. It has a squarish camera module and it looks like there will be an all-round metal body with slight curves at the edges. The device will come in three colours - Morning Mist Grey, Heart Beating Pink and Cloud Ink Black.

The OnePlus 13T is likely going to come with a 6.31-inch flat OLED display panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The phone is expected to pack a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It is yet to be seen if the phone will have support for wireless fast-charging. There could be a 50MP primary sensor at the rear paired with a 2x optical zoom telephoto sensor. More details will arrive as the device launches next week in China.