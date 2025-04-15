4G, 5G Users to Get Caller Name Display Feature Soon: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

DoT Accelerates Caller Name Presentation Trials Across Telecom Networks; Full Deployment to Follow Phased Approach.

Highlights

  • DoT sets April 18 deadline for inter-operator CNAP trial reports.
  • Jio and Airtel complete initial trials; Vi begins testing in Ambala.
  • Service limited to 4G and 5G users due to 2G network incompatibility.

Follow Us

4G, 5G Users to Get Caller Name Display Feature Soon: Report
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom operators to expedite trials for the implementation of the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) service, in a move aimed at curbing the rising incidents of cyber fraud. The feature, which displays the caller's name on recipients' phones—even if the number is not saved—will be rolled out nationwide in a phased manner, sources told Moneycontrol.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea to Roll Out Caller Name Display Feature Soon: Report




CNAP Trials Underway Across States

Telecom operators have been asked to complete inter-operator CNAP trials and submit a detailed report by April 18. Currently, trials are underway in Haryana and Maharashtra, with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel having concluded their initial testing. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expected to begin trials this week in Ambala, in coordination with Jio and Airtel, under the DoT's supervision.

Limited Access for 2G Users

The service will initially be available to 4G and 5G users. However, 2G subscribers will have to wait, as legacy network infrastructure—particularly equipment installed before 2015—lacks compatibility with CNAP and requires substantial investment to upgrade.

According to the report, Airtel and Vi have partnered with Nokia for pan-India deployment of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), which enables CNAP and related analytics such as spam detection and international long-distance (ILD) filtering. Meanwhile, Jio has developed its CNAP technology in-house, benefiting from its all-4G and 5G network.

Also Read: DoT Pushes Telcos to Implement Caller Name Display Service: Report

Airtel and Vi Partner with Nokia

"Telcos have taken solutions from players like Nokia, including analytics for spam, CNAP and ILD. It is a combined solution, which is live on both Airtel and Vodafone Idea's networks," a person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying in the report.

However, the older network equipment of Airtel and Vi poses challenges. "Both telcos can't instantly deploy CNAP for all subscribers in India, as it will be available to 4G and 5G users in India to begin with. For 2G, they are waiting for the direction from the DoT as it requires a technology change at the network level, which requires a bigger investment," another executive was quoted as saying.

Also Read: TRAI Recommends Introduction of CNAP as a Supplementary Service

Both Airtel and Vi have raised concerns with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the DoT, citing limitations of their legacy 2G switches—installed before 2015-16—that cannot support the new technology. Due to these hardware and software limitations, the service will not be available to 2G feature phone users.

"Both older telcos are taking different approaches due to different network strategies and combinations of the country's 2G, 4G and 5G subscriber base. Vi has a bigger 2G subscriber base in India," the second person added, as per the report.

Also Read: Airtel Implements International Call Display Solution; Other TSPs Assessing Feasibility

Full Rollout Depends on Sharing Framework

Industry officials also highlighted that the full-scale rollout of CNAP will depend on a government-mandated framework for sharing caller databases among telecom operators, which is yet to be finalised.

According to the report, the government views CNAP as a crucial tool in combating phone-based scams, particularly those involving impersonation of officials and enterprises. Officials believe the feature will empower users by providing greater visibility into unknown callers' identities.

In February, TRAI urged the DoT to fast-track CNAP deployment, especially for enterprises using bulk SIMs—a known vector for spam and scam calls. The ongoing trials were initiated following TRAI's recommendation to first test the feature in a single Licensed Service Area (LSA) across networks before nationwide implementation.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

It's government plan for Karanataka circle right?

Vodafone Idea 5G Postpaid Plans for Business Start at Just…

TheAndroidFreak :

If Jio is asking 699 for unlimited 4G, why can't Vi ask 499? We are talking about unlimited data on…

Vodafone Idea: Who Owns How Much Stake in the Company…

Shivraj Roy :

Wow

Vodafone Idea 5G Postpaid Plans for Business Start at Just…

Faraz :

Before 5G it was good, now unlimited 5G at 349, Vi unlimited 4G should not cost more than that.

Vodafone Idea: Who Owns How Much Stake in the Company…

Rohit Kumar :

Kuch jyada news nahi aa raha h aajkal VI ka.. Ye marne se pehle tadap raha h kya ya fir…

Vodafone Idea Claims 5G Is Used by 70 Percent of…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments