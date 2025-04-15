BSNL Strategic Review and Planning Meet 2025 Commences in Delhi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is currently working to deploy 4G in 1 lakh sites and also planning to test and deploy 5G in the near future. BSNL announced that its Strategic Review and Planning Meet, 2025, commenced on Tuesday morning. The meeting was inaugurated by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BSNL, Robert Ravi, at the corporate office in New Delhi.









This is a two days conference which will bring together Board Members, Chief Vigilance Officer, Heads of Circles, and Senior Officers to collectively review the performance, realign goals, and strategise for the next phase of growth. BSNL's target of 1 lakh 4G sites is very close. The company has already set its eyes on the 5G market and developments around it have surfaced online already.

One of the highlights of BSNL's recent performance is that it was net profitable during the October - December 2024 quarter. The company reported a net profit of Rs 262 crore during this time. The next goal would be to become completely profitable in the long run. For now, BSNL is again back to losing customers after adding them for some time post the tariff hikes from the private telecom operators. BSNL needs to expand its 4G fast and also start rolling out 5G in order to compete with the likes of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Much lately, BSNL has revamped its logo, started several new services, and the company also roped in Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US (United States) based company to help out with the business strategy. The two day conference would include several discussions over the future of BSNL and it would be interesting to see what the company does next.