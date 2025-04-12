BSNL Reduces Validity of Two Prepaid Plans

BSNL's Rs 2399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles 395 days of service validity. Earlier, this was 425 days. While the validity has reduced, it is still more than one year.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has reduced the validity of two of its prepaid plans.
  • These plans cost Rs 1499 and Rs 2399.
  • Both are old plans and have been the top pick of TelecomTalk when it came to BSNL's long-term validity options.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has reduced the validity of two of its prepaid plans. These plans cost Rs 1499 and Rs 2399. Both are old plans and have been the top pick of TelecomTalk when it came to BSNL's long-term validity options. While BSNL has reduced the service validity bundled with these plans, they are still pretty affordable. Let's take a look at what kind of benefits users get with these plans.




Read More - BSNL 5000 4G Sites Go Live in Rajasthan

BSNL Rs 2399 and Rs 1499 Prepaid Plans Explained after Validity Change

BSNL's Rs 2399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The plan bundles 395 days of service validity. Earlier, this was 425 days. While the validity has reduced, it is still more than one year. At this price, no other telco is offering such a long validity with so much of data.

Read More - BSNL 4G/5G Coverage Map Goes Live

Then there's the Rs 1499 plan. With the Rs 1499 plan now users will get 336 days of service validity. Earlier, this was 365 days, a complete year. Now it has come down to approximately 11 months or 11 months and two days to be precise. The benefits of the Rs 1499 plan are the same - unlimited voice calling, 24GB of data, and 100 SMS/day.

No other freebies are bundled by BSNL with either of these plans. These are the two very popular long-term service validity bundled prepaid plans from BSNL. Users who are interested in getting cheaper validity for long term with decent benefits can go for these plans from BSNL. Also, the fact that BSNL is now offering 4G to the customers in many parts of the country is an added bonus. By the end of June 2025 quarter, BSNL will finish its goal of activating 1 lakh 4G sites across India and then move on to 5G rollout. At the same time, BSNL is expected to continue expanding 4G.

