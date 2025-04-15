

Airtel Business, the enterprise arm of Bharti Airtel, has successfully deployed its AI-powered IoT Smart Energy Management solution for a leading Indian hospitality chain, resulting in a 15 percent reduction in energy costs, a 20 percent decrease in maintenance expenses, and an 11 percent boost in operational productivity.

Energy Challenges in the Hospitality Sector

According to Airtel, the hospitality giant faced several challenges that impeded its ability to manage energy consumption efficiently, including maintenance lapses, lack of a centralised view of energy assets, and blind spots in energy consumption.

Faced with rising energy bills, frequent equipment breakdowns, and increasing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance requirements, the hospitality major—with over 100 five-star resorts across India—turned to Airtel Business for a scalable and intelligent solution.

Airtel Smart Energy Management Solution

"Airtel IoT's Smart Energy Management solution tackles the challenges faced by hospitality giants struggling with high energy costs and operational inefficiencies," Airtel Business said.

The deployment integrated smart sensors, machine learning algorithms, and Airtel's M2M IoT 4G connectivity to monitor and manage critical energy assets such as HVAC systems, water meters, diesel generators, and solar panels. The cloud-based platform enabled real-time visibility into energy consumption, predictive maintenance, and actionable insights to prevent inefficiencies and reduce carbon emissions.

Driving Sustainability in Hospitality

The initiative comes at a time when the global hotel energy management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3 percent from 2024 to 2032, according to a recent Fortune Business Insights report, driven by increasing environmental regulations and growing demand from sustainability-conscious guests.

Airtel Business's AI-powered solution has helped the hospitality group optimise peak load management, monitor indoor air quality, track carbon footprints, and enhance guest comfort—all through a single, integrated dashboard.

Airtel IoT's Smart Energy Management Platform

"As businesses increasingly prioritise sustainability and cost-efficiency, Airtel IoT's Smart Energy Management platform is poised to become a critical tool for driving success," said Airtel Business. This deployment stands as a testament to "Airtel IoT's ability to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that address the unique challenges faced by industries such as hospitality."