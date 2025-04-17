BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan is Super Interesting

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL Rs 1198 plan comes with 300 minutes of voice calling, 3GB of data, and 30 SMS per month. These benefits renew every month for 12 months. This allows the user to keep the cost of the plan very less and get validity for an entire year.

Highlights

  • BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator, offers a Rs 1198 prepaid plan to the users.
  • This plan is one of the most interesting year long-validity options.
  • Well, because the Rs 1198 plan from the telco comes with a service validity of 365 days.

Follow Us

bsnl rs 1198 prepaid plan is super

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator, offers a Rs 1198 prepaid plan to the users. This plan is one of the most interesting year long-validity options. Why? Well, because the Rs 1198 plan from the telco comes with a service validity of 365 days. You must be wondering, why BSNL is offering Rs 1198 plan for a year. It is because this plan is targeted at people who want service valdity at an affordable price, and don't care much about the other benefits bundled with the plan. Here's everything you should know about the Rs 1198 plan from BSNL.




Read More - BSNL Strategic Review and Planning Meet 2025 Commences in Delhi

BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 1198 plan comes with 300 minutes of voice calling, 3GB of data, and 30 SMS per month. These benefits renew every month for 12 months. This allows the user to keep the cost of the plan very less and get validity for an entire year.

Read More - BSNL Reduces Validity of Two Prepaid Plans

BSNL is currently rolling out 4G for its users across India. The company is also planning to shift to 5G after the rollout of 1 lakh 4G sites. So far, BSNL has confirmed that it has rolled out around 75,000 sites (on air) and deployed over 80k+ sites. By June 2025 end, BSNL will reach its target of 1 lakh 4G sites.

If you want to recharge with this plan, it is available for users across the country. BSNL is currently the most affordable telecom service provider and it was the only telco that didn't raise tariffs in July 2024. BSNL also managed to turn net profitable in the Oct-Dec, 2024 quarter. Whether the profitable trend will continue in the coming quarters or not is something we will have to wait and see. At present, BSNL is losing customers to the private telcos after adding them for a few months post tariff hikes.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

8 days ago Ankit posted Vi 5G speed test in Patna on youtube. Vi may start 5G in Bihar soon.

Given Inflation, Prices Need to Catch Up: Vodafone Idea

Faraz :

In U.P east B8 and B1 together should have offered desirable service and speed. Vi needs to avail B41 also…

Given Inflation, Prices Need to Catch Up: Vodafone Idea

Faraz :

So even mmWave is in multiples of 100 MHz.. Jio should first buy 30 MHz more in n78 and enable…

Given Inflation, Prices Need to Catch Up: Vodafone Idea

Faraz :

telecomtalk.info/reliance-jio-double-date-redmi/189769/ BTW I got it 3 times in Redmi Note 5 Pro. Idk about other Redmi phones.

Vodafone Idea: Who Owns How Much Stake in the Company…

Faraz :

Port in SIM is free by every operator including BSNL. (Idk bout MTNL) But I ported from BSNL to Airtel…

Bharti Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments