BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan is Super Interesting

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator, offers a Rs 1198 prepaid plan to the users. This plan is one of the most interesting year long-validity options. Why? Well, because the Rs 1198 plan from the telco comes with a service validity of 365 days. You must be wondering, why BSNL is offering Rs 1198 plan for a year. It is because this plan is targeted at people who want service valdity at an affordable price, and don't care much about the other benefits bundled with the plan. Here's everything you should know about the Rs 1198 plan from BSNL.









BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 1198 plan comes with 300 minutes of voice calling, 3GB of data, and 30 SMS per month. These benefits renew every month for 12 months. This allows the user to keep the cost of the plan very less and get validity for an entire year.

BSNL is currently rolling out 4G for its users across India. The company is also planning to shift to 5G after the rollout of 1 lakh 4G sites. So far, BSNL has confirmed that it has rolled out around 75,000 sites (on air) and deployed over 80k+ sites. By June 2025 end, BSNL will reach its target of 1 lakh 4G sites.

If you want to recharge with this plan, it is available for users across the country. BSNL is currently the most affordable telecom service provider and it was the only telco that didn't raise tariffs in July 2024. BSNL also managed to turn net profitable in the Oct-Dec, 2024 quarter. Whether the profitable trend will continue in the coming quarters or not is something we will have to wait and see. At present, BSNL is losing customers to the private telcos after adding them for a few months post tariff hikes.