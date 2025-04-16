Starlink Executives Meet Commerce Minister to Discuss India Entry Plans



Senior executives from satellite internet provider Starlink met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities, technology collaboration, and potential partnerships as the company prepares to enter the Indian market. This marks the first official meeting between Starlink and a Union minister regarding its India strategy. The delegation included Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight.

Starlink Meets Commerce Minister of India

"Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships and future investment plans in India," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X on April 16, 2025.

While no meeting with Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is currently scheduled, the dialogue with Goyal signals the company's growing engagement with Indian authorities.

Partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio

Although Starlink is yet to secure the requisite regulatory approvals from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the company has already announced partnerships with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Under these arrangements, the two telecom majors are expected to offer Starlink's equipment and services through their retail networks and explore broader collaboration opportunities.

Reports indicate that Starlink has agreed to most conditions required to obtain a license from the DoT, though a few issues remain under discussion.

Satellite Capacity Ready for India

Starlink plans to offer high-capacity satellite internet services in India, with data throughput in the range of a few terabits per second. Much of this infrastructure is reportedly in place and can be activated swiftly once approvals are granted.

Globally, Starlink currently operates around 4,400 first-generation satellites and over 2,500 second-generation satellites. According to reports, the company has informed Indian authorities of its plans to scale the second-generation constellation to 30,000 satellites in the coming years.

Once regulatory clearance is received, Starlink's satellite capacity over India is expected to be immediately available to users.