Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to its Customers in India



Bharti Airtel has signed an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's high-speed satellite internet services to customers in India. This marks Starlink's first partnership in the country, pending regulatory approvals for SpaceX to operate in the region. Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores and providing Starlink services via Airtel to customers, Bharti Airtel announced on Tuesday, March 11.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal Calls for Telco-Satcom Collaboration for Rural Network Expansion: Report









Airtel and SpaceX Partner for Starlink in India

The agreement "enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtel's offerings, and how Airtel's expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceX's direct offerings to consumers and businesses," Bharti Airtel said.

The collaboration aims to enhance Airtel's connectivity solutions by integrating Starlink's satellite network. The companies will explore retail distribution of Starlink equipment, enterprise solutions, and rural connectivity initiatives for communities, schools, and healthcare centers.

Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX's ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.

With this move, Airtel strengthens its satellite connectivity portfolio, which already includes Eutelsat OneWeb to further its ability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect previously underserved areas, particularly those with limited to no coverage today.

Also Read: Airtel Poised to Lead in Satellite Connectivity, Says Sunil Bharti Mittal: Report

Rural Broadband and Enterprise Solutions

According to the official release, the partnership will enable Airtel to provide broadband access in remote areas, benefiting individuals, businesses, and organisations. With Starlink enterprise suite, Airtel will be able to offer enterprises, businesses, and communities comprehensive and seamless connectivity packages, the company further said.

"This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel's suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel Limited.

"Technology is always evolving and we’re committed to staying at the forefront of innovation so that we can continue to bring the best connectivity experience for our customers. This includes collaborating with global leaders like SpaceX to extend our reach and add new coverage to customers throughout all of India," Vittal added.

Also Read: Eutelsat OneWeb Pushes for Early DoT Nod to Offer Satellite Broadband Services: Report

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, emphasised Starlink's potential impact, saying, "We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organizations do when they are connected via Starlink. The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India's telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business."